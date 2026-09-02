Dollywood announces new waterfall and tour honoring Dolly Parton

The Brief Leaders at Dollywood announced projects to honor country music artist Dolly Parton following her passing. Plans include a renovated bridge, a sculpted guitar waterfall, a new character named the Dream Maker and a walking tour in Sevierville. Park officials aim to keep her legacy active through new interactive experiences for visitors of all ages.



Dollywood leadership announced Wednesday a series of new projects across its 165-acre park and neighboring Sevierville to honor the late country music visionary Dolly Parton.

Dollywood memory projects

What we know:

Company President Eugene Naughton announced Wednesday that parks and resorts will feature new memory elements throughout the 165-acre property.

Additions include pink "I will always love you" signs, a renovated bridge leading to the Dollywood Experience and a new cascade waterfall next to the in-park chapel that will feature a sculpted guitar reflection area.

Park leaders are also launching a character named the Dream Maker next year in honor of her Imagination Library literacy program, alongside an "In Dolly footsteps" walking tour with the city of Sevierville.

Unannounced project details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact completion dates or total financial estimates for the new park installations and walking tour.

Honoring a legend

Why you should care:

Visitors continue traveling from across the country to pay tribute to the artist's legacy.

Park visitor Mary Colligan noted that seeing the park still celebrating Parton made her trip worthwhile, while visitor Michael Pacino shared that millions of fans will miss her deeply.

Naughton stated that the park needs to start talking about the journey forward because Parton would tell them to get back to work.