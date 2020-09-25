Dog taken during car theft in Buckhead

A family is making a public appeal to locate their young French bulldog taken during car theft.

It happened Wednesday night in Buckhead. Mason Donahoo, who had been visiting family in Georgia, stopped for fuel to head back to Florida.

Donahoo locked the vehicle with Stormy inside her cage and went into the service station to pay.

"I was only in there two minutes, three max," Donahoo said. "I walked back out and my car was completely gone."

Authorities located the 2019 Dodge Charger Friday morning. But there was no sign of Stormy.

"I cannot replace her," Donahoo said. "We just want her back. She is part of our family".

