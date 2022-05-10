Wisconsin dog tied to hydrant adopted on 1st day available

article

The Wisconsin Humane Society on Thursday, May 12 announced that Baby Girl – the dog found tied to a Green Bay fire hydrant – has found a new home.

On May 10, the humane society said she would be up for adoption soon. When she became available on Thursday, there were "a few folks" already waiting when the building opened.

A photo of the dog generated reaction across the internet when the humane society first posted about her on May 5.

Baby Girl was found with a note that indicated her owner had serious medical issues. On Tuesday, the humane society said it got in contact with the owner and discussed how to further care for the dog.

A family that could support Baby Girl's costly medical needs was a must, the humane society said; she has canine diabetes.

Anyone in a position to adopt should check the Wisconsin Humane Society's website daily.