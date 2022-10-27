Dog dies in Gwinnett County house fire

article

Gwinnett County fire investigators said a stovetop was the cause of a house fire that killed a family dog.

The fire started at around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Hidden Branch Drive in Sugar Hill while the homeowner said they were sleeping. They heard a "popping noise" coming from the kitchen and realized smoke was coming from the hallway and evacuated with two dogs.

Crews responded to the single-story home, which sat on a basement, and knocked down flames on the front porch before moving inside. Crews searched inside and found the dog dead.

Firefighters gained control of the blaze in about 30 minutes. Two adults and two pets are displaced and receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Investigators ruled the fire an accident after determining it happened in the kitchen from a stovetop.