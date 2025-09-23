'Doc' checks in for a 22-episode second season

The Brief The hit FOX medical drama "Doc" returns on Tuesday nights for a 22-episode second season. "Doc" stars Molly Parker as Amy Larsen, a doctor struggling to regain her life after a devastating car accident. Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Felicity Huffman joins the "Doc" cast for the show's sophomore season.



Will Dr. Amy Larsen get her memories back?

That’s one of the big questions viewers will be asking as the FOX hit "Doc" returns for a second season — and it’s a question star Molly Parker has been asking, too.

"I sat down with the writers," says the star, who plays a doctor struggling to regain her life after a devastating car accident. "So, I know some things. I don't know everything. And I think they know a lot, but they don't know everything. And we'll see where it goes!"

After scoring critical praise last season, "Doc" was renewed for a 22-episode sophomore season — something the Emmy-nominated actress says is a gift to both the cast and the audience.

"It’s thrilling," says Parker. "[And] it's sort of terrifying. But it's great for viewers. And I know that people who really are loving the show felt like, ‘Okay, I want more.’"

Parker, her co-stars, and the "Doc" showrunners were in Atlanta earlier this year, appearing at the annual SCAD TVfest — and she gives the experience of meeting with local students a rave review.

"It was brilliant," says the actress. "It’s great, because you get to do a screening not just with industry people, but students and people who are really curious about how things are made. So, that was wonderful."

"Doc" also stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, and Anya Banerjee — and this season, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Felicity Huffman joins the cast. For more information on the show, click here, and click the video player to hear more of our interview with Molly Parker, which happened at the FOX Upfront event earlier this year.

The all-new season of "Doc" premieres tonight at 9:00 p.m., right here on FOX 5 Atlanta.