Dobbins Air Force Reserve to fly over Georgia hospitals Thursday to honor healthcare workers

The Air Force Reserve's 94th Airlift Wing is planning a flight to salute north Georgia healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

According to officials Dobbins Air Reserve Base, the Air Force will fly its C-130H3 Hercules aircraft over hospitals starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.

The flight is part of a tribute and salute to all health care workers, first responders, and essential workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

The flight will begin in Marietta, before flying over Kennesaw, Canton, Jasper, Dalton, Rome, Cartersville, and Hiram.

Officials say residents will be able to see the flyover from their homes and should continue to maintain all social distancing guidelines.

The flyover map for Thursday.

The approximate schedule for the flyover is below:

6:00 p.m.: Depart Dobbins Air Reserve Base

6:00 - 6:03 p.m.: Kennestone, Kennesaw

6:05 - 6:08 p.m.: Northside Cherokee, Canton

6:09 - 6:12 p.m.: Piedmont Mountainside, Jasper

6:19 - 6:22 p.m.: Hamilton Medical Center, Dalton

6:26 - 6:29 p.m.: Redmond Regional Medical Center, Rome

6:27 - 6:30 p.m.: Floyd Medical Center, Rome

6:34 - 6:37 p.m.: Cartersville Medical Center, Cartersville

6:38 - 6:41 p.m.: Wellstar Paulding, Hiram

