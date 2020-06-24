Disneyland delays reopening of theme parks

Disneyland has postponed the reopening of its theme parks, officials announced Wednesday.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will not reopen on July 17th as previously announced.

RELATED: Online petition to delay July reopening of Disneyland Resorts gains momentum

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Disney is still negotiating with unions that work at Disneyland, who are concerned about public health due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

"The state of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4," Disneyland officials said in a statement released on Twitter.

Officials said the parks will reopen in phases.

Downtown Disney is scheduled to reopen on July 9th.

Following Downtown Disney, California Adventure Park is set to reopen before the Disneyland reopening.

A new reopening date for the parks has not been announced.