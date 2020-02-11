Disney World raises prices on annual passes

article

Anyone hoping to get an annual pass to Walt Disney World or renew their current one will be paying a little more than last year.

According to their website, Disney World has raises the prices on some of their annual pass deals.

Disney Gold Pass: $719, up from $699

Disney Silver Pass: $539, up from $519

Disney Weekday Select Pass: $369, up from $349

Epcot After 4 Annual Pass: now $319

Disney's Platinum Plus Pass, Platinum Pass, Select Pass, and Water Parks Annual Pass are all staying at their current prices.

Guests are given the option of paying for their annual passes all up front or making monthly payments.