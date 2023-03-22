Dick Van Dyke involved in single-car accident in California

article

Dick Van Dyke suffered minor injuries last Wednesday morning after becoming involved in a single-car crash in Malibu, California, police say.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 97-year-old actor was found behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500 that crashed into a gate. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed the same details to Fox News Digital.

The incident happened as the area has been experiencing rainy weather. Van Dyke, the sources said, told police at the scene that his car slid and lost control before striking the gate.

Van Dyke received treatment for a possible concussion and bleeding from the nose and mouth, TMZ reported.

He did not go to a hospital and a person picked him up at the crash site to bring him home, TMZ added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative of Van Dyke for further comment.

The crash happened about a decade after the "Mary Poppins" and "Dick Van Dyke Show" star survived a car fire after his Jaguar burst into flames on a Los Angeles-area freeway.

FILE-Actress Julie Andrewsand Dick Van Dyke in a scene from the movie"Mary Poppins" (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

The California Highway Patrol said in that incident, on Aug. 12, 2013, Van Dyke was driving near the suburb of Calabasas when his car caught fire.

TMZ reported at the time that another driver saw Van Dyke’s burning vehicle and pulled him to safety.

Recently, Van Dyke said this week his "beautiful" 51-year-old wife helps keep him feeling youthful at 97 years old.

The comedy legend admitted "genes" are probably at play in his longevity, but he joked, "Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me -- that works."

FILE-Dick Van Dyke accepts Britannia Award for Excellence in Television in 2017. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Van Dyke married makeup artist Arlene Silver in 2012. The couple first met in 2006 and were friends for years.

Van Dyke also recently was one of the stars unmasked during the premiere episode of Fox's "The Masked Singer".

Van Dyke was singing as the Gnome, and as he revealed his identity host Nick Cannon remarked, "We are in the presence of an icon, ladies and gentlemen."

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.