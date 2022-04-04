Detroit man accused of killing stepbrother, telling mother he died of overdose

A man allegedly killed his stepbrother then told their mother that the victim died of an overdose, a judge said during the suspect's arraignment.

Christopher Charles Johnson Jr., 32, is accused of shooting his 22-year-old stepbrother during an argument in the 11700 block of Sussex in Detroit early Thursday.

Johnson is charged with second-degree murder, discharging a weapon in or at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony firearms.

In court on Monday, the judge said he tried to cover up the crime before he got caught, calling it "very concerning."

He was denied bond.

