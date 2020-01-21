Deputies: Woman accused of stabbing Georgia man to death

A Habersham County woman is behind bars accused of stabbing a man to death inside a home.

Investigators received warrants to arrest Kayla Parker Sunday.

Detectives were called to a home on Ben Loudermilk Road Saturday night.

When they got to the scene, they found Joshua Canady lying on the floor.

Deputies tried CPR, but Canady didn't survive.

Parker and two children were also found in the home at the time.

Kayla Parker has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to children.

