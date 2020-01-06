Deputies use drone to locate teens involved in robbery, chase in Cypress: Pct. 5

Deputies with Constable Ted Heap's Office arrested three teen suspects who fled after an attempted traffic stop in Cypress, thanks to their new drone.

On Saturday evening, a Precinct 5 deputy attempted to pull over a stolen car in the 19900 block of FM 529. The driver refused to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ended in the 7100 block of Fry Road.

The three teens that were in the vehicle fled on foot, and one was arrested within minutes nearby, but the other two suspects temporarily lost deputies.

A Precinct 5 drone was used to search the area in and around the abandoned vehicle. After about 40 minutes, deputies say the drone located two people hiding behind a backyard fence in the 20700 block of Tealbrook Drive.

Precinct 5 K-9 units entered the backyard and found the two suspects that were seen leaving the stolen vehicle. They were arrested without incident.

All three suspects, ages 15, 15 and 16, were arrested on evading charges. The driver of the stolen vehicle was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Constable Heap placed Precinct 5’s two new drones into service in 2019, and the department says they have seen strong results in just a few months. The drones have helped track down fleeing suspects, locate children lost in Precinct 5 parks, and use aerial videos and photographs to investigate crash scenes.