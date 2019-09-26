Deputies search for missing 22-year-old Paulding County woman

Deputies in Paulding County are searching for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Relatives tell investigators they lost all contact with Laura Kate Wilson about two weeks ago. Deputies said she has ties to Paulding, Hall, and Cherokee counties.

Wilson is described by deputies as being 5 feet tall, weighing about 115 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. She has three tattoos. One is “Gracie May” on her collar bone, she has an “Aries” symbol on her right forearm, and a diamond shape on one of her ankles.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately or the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-443-3015.