Deputies: Neighborhood mob stops speeding truck by smashing windows

Two men in Coweta County are accused of taking the law into their own hands to stop a speeding truck in their neighborhood. One is accused of smashing the

truck’s windshield with a sledgehammer while the other man broke it with his fists.

Deputies said the two residents of Timber Creek Estates, David Michael Reagan and Parag Chitnis, were charged with simple battery. According to the arrest report, Reagan is a corporate pilot while Chitnis works in corporate cybersecurity.

Timber Creek Estates Drive is a long, beautiful subdivision road in Coweta County, but deputies say they arrived last Friday afternoon to a mob scene. They say a pick-up truck was blocking the road in front of a box truck and surrounding the scene was a large group of residents, some with guns.

David Michael Reagan is accused of smashing the box truck's windshield with a sledgehammer. Another resident of Timber Creek Estates, Parag Chitnis is accused of smashing the truck's windshield with his fists.

All of this because the residents told deputies the box truck was allegedly speeding down Timber Creek Estates Drive and when one homeowner tried to confront the driver, he continued driving and gave an obscene gesture.

Sheriff’s Office photo of truck blocking a box truck from leaving a neighborhood where the driver was accused of speeding. (Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

“This is a case where everyone involved could have done a little bit better,” said Major Mark Finninger with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. “Sometimes you just got to stop and take a deep breath.”

Deputies say the violence was more like road rage but regardless was no way to address the concerns of speeding.

The damaged truck belonged to Hope for Domestic Violence

According to the report, that box truck belonged to a charity Hope for Domestic Violence and the driver was in the neighborhood to pick up a clothing donation.

Deputies say if you’ve got concerns about speeding in your neighborhood call police, but don’t take the law into your own hands.