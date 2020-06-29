Deputies: Man smacked Zebra, posted to social media

article

Deputies in Troup County released two photos from a social media account that investigators show a young man smacking a zebra in the face.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the Pine Mountain Wild Animal Safari. The images, that deputies said were pulled from Snapchat, show the zebra and the young man with the caption "He mad".

Images from the post on Snapchat from the “Yungmal_15” account released by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

“So apparently a recent visitor to the Pine Mountain Wild Animal Safari thought it would be funny during the tour to smack a friendly Zebra in the face after he rolled the window down and the animal put their head in the car to say hello,” the sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page that used the hashtag #DontHitTheZebra.

Investigators said the video was posted on the account “Yungmal_15.”

“Abuse of any animals from a dog to a zebra will not be tolerated and we are looking for the identity of this individual,” deputies wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.