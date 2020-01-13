Deputies: Grandmother arrested for selling, using drugs in front of toddler

Authorities said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside a Monroe County home where a child was reportedly staying.

Monroe County deputies arrested Lisa Smith after searching her home on Langston Avenue last week.

Deputies said they found drugs, firearms, scales, baggies, and pipes. Investigators said Smith’s 2-year-old grandchild was in the house when the meth and marijuana were being sold and even used.

In addition to the drug-related charges, she was also charged with reckless conduct and child endangerment.