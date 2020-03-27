Deputies celebrate with boy after his cop-themed birthday party is cancelled

When a four-year-old in Collier County, Florida, was forced to cancel his police-themed birthday bash due to the coronavirus, local sheriff Kevin Rambosk decided to bring the party to him.

Footage by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office shows Rambosk, along with Lt Gary Martin and Sgt Brian Williams, pulling up to Jaxson Perez’s home with a special banner to help him celebrate his big day – social distancing style.

The sheriff and his deputies blasted Happy Birthday from the loudspeaker on their SUV, and gave Jaxson some sanitized gifts in a plastic bag, which included a coloring book, beach ball, T-shirts, and stickers.

Jaxson, who was dressed in full police uniform, appeared overwhelmed by the commotion but still managed to give out goodie bags to his birthday guest.