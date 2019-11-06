Deputies: 2 arrested after high-speed chase, manhunt

Two Georgia men are in custody after officials say they shot at deputies during a high-speed chase Tuesday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a 2013 Lincoln sedan that was speeding on southbound Interstate 75.

Instead of stopping, deputies say the sedan kept going and led deputies on a chase for over 5 miles. When the deputy attempted a P.I.T. maneuver, officials say the passenger in the vehicle fired three shots, hitting the patrol car in one of the front headlights.

The chase ended after the vehicle exited at a rest area and the driver lost control, sending it into multiple trees. Both the driver and passenger then fled on foot.

When deputies checked the car, they found 5.1 ounces of suspected meth, 1.3 ounces of suspected cocaine, multiple bags, a scale, and one gun.

After a search, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Covington resident Eugene Coreyl Wilson, was arrested near Pea Ridge Road and Highway 41 early Wednesday morning with a second gun in his possession.

The passenger, identified as Rockmart resident Justin Michael Donley, was found 8:20 Wednesday morning at near Jenkins Road and Rumble Road.

Wilson will be charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing/attempting to elude an officer, driving without a license, reckless driving, speeding at over 130mph, two counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and possession of drug-related objects.

Donley will be charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and possession of drug-related objects.

Both men are being held at the Monroe County Jail.