Delta honored at Georgia Capitol, eyes future with JetZero

Georgia state lawmakers recognized Delta Air Lines this week as the company marked its 100th anniversary.

On Thursday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian spoke on the House floor, thanking legislators for their longstanding partnership. The state Senate also introduced a resolution honoring the airline’s century of service.

As Delta reflects on its past, it is also looking toward the future.

The company has partnered with JetZero to design a first-of-its-kind aircraft that is expected to be 50% more fuel-efficient. Officials say the new design will be particularly beneficial for long international routes.

Courtesy of JetZero

A test flight for the aircraft could take place as early as 2027.