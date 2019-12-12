Delta assembles, donates hundreds of bikes to Toys For Tots

In the spirit of the holiday season, Delta Airlines gives back to children in the community.

Thursday morning, the organization donated hundreds of bikes to Toys For Tots at Delta's Technical Operations Center.

That's near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Organizers said Delta's aviation maintenance technicians assembled the bikes.

FOX 5 News spoke to one of those technicians who says he hopes the bikes will bring a smile to the kids' faces.

Organizers say the donation took a team effort.

But they say they're happy the bikes will make the holidays better for each child.