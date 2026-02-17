A delicious opening day for Cumming’s YAVA Kitchen and Brewhouse

The Brief Today is opening day for YAVA Kitchen and Brewhouse, the highly-anticipated new restaurant and brewery located in Forsyth County. The 8,000-square-foot restaurant features seating for more than 300 guests, and the kitchen is spacious enough to accommodate a huge wood-fired grill. YAVA Kitchen and Brewhouse is located at 3001 Market Place Boulevard in Cumming.



The welcome just got even warmer in the friendly North Georgia city of Cumming.

Today is opening day for YAVA Kitchen and Brewhouse, a big new addition to the culinary scene in Forsyth County. And when we say "big," we mean it: the 8,000-square-foot restaurant features seating for more than 300 guests, and the kitchen is spacious enough to accommodate a huge wood-fired grill. Executive chef Bruno Vergara and Culinary Consultant Kevin Maxey say that the grill allows for a full menu of smoky-flavored dishes that pair perfectly with the beer being produced in-house by head brewer Alex Ciaburri (former of Roswell’s From the Earth Brewing Company).

YAVA Kitchen and Brewhouse is located at 3001 Market Place Boulevard in Cumming — for more information on the restaurant, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning helping the YAVA team celebrate its grand opening!

The Source: Information for this story comes from press material provided by YAVA Kitchen and Brewhouse and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



