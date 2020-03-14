Delayed again: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch scrubbed upon liftoff due to engine power issue

After delaying the launch on Saturday, SpaceX attempted to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday morning but failed to do so after because of engine power issues.

The launch was expected to occur on Sunday at 9:22 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center but as liftoff hit zero, SpaceX aborted the mission. They stated that the abort was auto-triggered because of an engine power check.

That is the last launch attempt for the day. The date of the next attempt has not been announced yet.

The Falcon 9 rocket will take 60 Starlink satellites into space. These satellites help less developed nations have internet access.

On Friday, SpaceX completed a successful static fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket.

