DeKalb reports greener canopy, environmental gains

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 3, 2025 8:56am EDT
DeKalb County
    • DeKalb County canopy grew from 58% in 2010 to 60% in 2023.
    • Gains credited to tree planting and natural growth.
    • Study notes environmental benefits like air and water quality.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County is growing greener, according to a new urban tree canopy study.

The county's Department of Planning and Sustainability reported that tree coverage increased from nearly 58% in 2010 to more than 60% in 2023 in unincorporated areas.

Officials said most of the gains came from tree planting and natural growth.

The report also highlighted environmental benefits, including improved air quality, reduced stormwater runoff and lower energy use.

