DeKalb reports greener canopy, environmental gains

The Brief DeKalb County canopy grew from 58% in 2010 to 60% in 2023. Gains credited to tree planting and natural growth. Study notes environmental benefits like air and water quality.



DeKalb County is growing greener, according to a new urban tree canopy study.

What they're saying:

The county's Department of Planning and Sustainability reported that tree coverage increased from nearly 58% in 2010 to more than 60% in 2023 in unincorporated areas.

Officials said most of the gains came from tree planting and natural growth.

Why you should care:

The report also highlighted environmental benefits, including improved air quality, reduced stormwater runoff and lower energy use.