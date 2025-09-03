DeKalb reports greener canopy, environmental gains
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County is growing greener, according to a new urban tree canopy study.
What they're saying:
The county's Department of Planning and Sustainability reported that tree coverage increased from nearly 58% in 2010 to more than 60% in 2023 in unincorporated areas.
Officials said most of the gains came from tree planting and natural growth.
Why you should care:
The report also highlighted environmental benefits, including improved air quality, reduced stormwater runoff and lower energy use.