Mother drops children to safety from 2nd story to escape DeKalb fire

An early morning apartment fire has left three residents and a firefighter injured and multiple families displaced in DeKalb County.

The flames broke out in one of the units shortly after midnight Monday at the Orchard Walk complex on Flat Shoals Road. The fire spread quickly through Building 8.

Neighbors saw the smoke and screamed to wake those sleeping inside, say residents.

"We couldn't get out the door," T'Quaneca Brown told FOX 5. She dropped her three kids from a second-story window to a neighbor below, then jumped.

Red Cross volunteers were at the scene, trying to contact those left without a home. Its unclear how many residents in all are displaced.

"We are just lucky," Brown said. "That neighbor is my angel."

Three residents were taken to the hospital and a firefighter was also hurt during the firefight, according to neighbors at the complex.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

