DeKalb hotel building damaged, windows blown out after reported explosion

The Brief DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to a reported explosion Thursday evening that damaged an exterior wall and blew out windows at a DeKalb County hotel. On-site personnel extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported, and fire investigators are actively working to determine what caused the blast.



Fire investigators are on the scene examining the cause of a reported explosion that shattered windows and damaged a hotel building on Thursday evening in DeKalb County.

What we know:

It happened around 6:09 p.m. at 4300 Snapfinger Woods Drive, which is the address for the 1st Place Hotel and Property Management.

Officials said the force of the reported explosion blew out several windows and caused visible damage to an exterior wall.

On-site personnel inside the building extinguished the flames before fire crews pulled up, fire officials said.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed no one was hurt.

Investigators remain on the scene evaluating the building's structural stability.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined what caused the reported explosion.

Authorities have not released an estimate of the repair costs.