DeKalb firefighters show off musical skills at station jam session

A group of DeKalb County firefighters showed off their musical skills during a recent jam session.

In a video posted to Twitter, DeKalb County Fire Company 23C jammed together to Carlos Santana's "Maria Maria" in a "post workout jam session."

Fire officials say they wanted to show how the crews are staying positive and keeping their spirits up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All instruments and voices are authentic. The apparatus bay creates a great acoustic setting," officials said.

