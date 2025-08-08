DeKalb County considering vape detection sensors at high schools

article

The DeKalb County School Board is considering a new plan to make it harder for its students to sneak a vape hit on campus.

The board will debate installing vape sensors at 26 high schools next week.

What we know:

It would cost DeKalb County Schools $1.6 million to purchase and install the 436 vape sensors.

The sensors will be placed in private areas designated "high-risk," such as restrooms and locker rooms, the board's agenda states. Once installed, the devices will continuously monitor air quality for nicotine and THC aerosols, alerting staff if a ceratin threshold is reached.

The plan would also hire training personnel with South Western Communications, Inc. to explain the use of the system.

What they're saying:

"This digital-first detection conserves staff time and supports student health by improving air quality and aligns with legal mandates prohibiting underage vaping on school grounds," a summary of the agenda item reads. "Importantly, these sensors preserve privacy by focusing solely on-air composition and can integrate with existing security systems, and generate actionable data to inform policy, counseling, and targeted interventions, ultimately fostering safer, more supportive learning environments."

Dig deeper:

DeKalb County isn't the only metro Atlanta school district trying a high-tech attempt to cut down on student vaping.

The Marietta City Schools District approved the use of vape detection devices to be installed in the middle and high schools in July. Installation has already begun.

What's next:

The board meeting will start at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 at the Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex on Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

A community input session is set to begin at 5:45 p.m.