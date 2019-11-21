DeKalb County takes down 82nd blighted property this year

Another one bites the dust in DeKalb County; blighted buildings that is.

The county had a demolition crew on Hilton Ridge Court on Thursday. This is the 82nd residential property taken down by the county this year.

The county's CEO says destroying eyesores like abandoned homes is a part of their effort to clean up the area in more ways than one.

DeKalb County is on track to exceed its demolition goal for this year.

Officials say nearly 450 troubled properties have been torn down since 2017.