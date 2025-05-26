DeKalb County Police respond to Bouldercrest Road stabbing

The Brief A man was found with two stab wounds on Bouldercrest Road around 2:16 p.m. on Memorial Day. He was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made, and police are asking for anonymous tips through the Tip411 app or by texting 'DKPD' to 847411.



DeKalb County police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Memorial Day in a residential neighborhood.

What we know:

It happened around 2:16 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived and found a man with two stab wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital and was listed as stable.

What we don't know:

The man’s name and condition were not immediately available.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County police. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the free Tip411 app or by texting 'DKPD' to 847411, followed by the tip.