DeKalb County police need help identifying this elderly man

Police in DeKalb County needs help to identify an elderly man who was transported to an area hospital earlier this month.

DeKalb County police released a photo of the man on Friday hoping someone will recognize him.

Police said he was taken to an area hospital after he was found on Flat Shoals Road on July 15. Hospital officials contacted police after not being able to find out the man's identity.

Investigators say the elderly man is non-verbal and nothing on him that would ID him.

Police are hoping someone out there knows who he is.

Anyone who recognizes him should call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.