DeKalb County man dedicates his life to advocating for his brother, other hit-and-run victims

A DeKalb County man has spent the last nine years fighting for his older brother who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

On Monday evening, James Davenport, along with other loved ones, gathered for a candlelight vigil on what would have been the day after Joseph Davenport Sr.'s 65th birthday.

The vigil happened at the intersection of Columbia Drive and Casa Linda Drive in DeKalb County.

On December 13, 2013, Davenport Sr. was killed while walking home from work.

"When I got here to go up under the crime scene tape, a police officer told me I couldn't access that area. I said 'well, you don't understand That's my brother's shoe. My brother's shoe is right at the curb," Davenport said.

Davenport said the driver ran a light and hit his brother, who was in a crosswalk.

He died at the scene and police have not found the driver.

Since that December evening, Davenport has worked on behalf of his brother.

He pushed the city of Atlanta and DeKalb County to pass proclamations, declaring December 13, Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Victims Awareness Day.

He also launched the Hit and Run help foundation, to make sure the victims are not forgotten., and to provide money to victims' families.

"It's just important that these people understand that by having a total disregard for human life, there is somebody who still cares for these people," he said.

Davenport said he's also become more like his brother as well.

"I'm always saying something to make somebody laugh or smile. And then at the end, I tell them why," Davenport said. "My brother was the type that could charm a snake. And when you're looking at his picture, he just had that natural smile."

Davenport said he and his brother were about a year apart in age and inseparable.

He was a US Army veteran and a loving father.

Unfortunately, Davenport said two of his brother's sons committed suicide after their father's death.

He said all the tragedy has just fueled his desire to make a difference in our community.

"People always ask me, how do I do it. The way I do it is I remember my brother who was always jovial no matter what. That's how I do it," he said.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____