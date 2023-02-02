DeKalb County leaders to give away 5,000 boxed of food in honor of Black History Month

article

Community leaders in DeKalb County are celebrating Black History Month by distributing thousands of boxes of food to residents who could use a little boost in the current economy.

DeKalb County government has teamed up with local faith leaders to give away 5,000 boxed of food. Each box will contain a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters, residents will receive one 20-pound box of food that will contain fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs. Additionally, residents will receive cookies, fruit juice boxes, and cereal.

"With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families," said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. "DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families."

The distribution will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those distributions points will be located at:

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church – 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

More than 105,000 boxes of food have been given to DeKalb County families utilizing federal American Rescue Plan funds since May 2020.