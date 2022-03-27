Driver steals sports car, crashes into two vehicles during high-speed chase with troopers

article

The driver of a stolen high-end sports car collided with at least two vehicles during a pursuit in DeKalb County.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop a Dodge Charger Hellcat on Glenwood Road near Candler Road around 8:45 p.m. due to the vehicle driving over the speed limit.

The trooper began pursuing the Charger after the driver did not yield. The driver of the Dodge traveled eastbound on Glenwood Road at a high rate of speed. At some point the veered onto the wrong side of road and eventually crashed into two other cars on Glenwood Road near Atherton Drive.

No serious injures were reported. Authorities determined Charger had been stolen.

After the collision, the driver then exited the vehicle and ran away. Authorities later found the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Octavious Franklin, behind a house.

Franklin was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, theft by receiving, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during the commission fo a felony, failure to maintain lane, driving unlicensed, and hit-and-run.

