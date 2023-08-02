DeKalb County DA to make announcement of 'statewide significance'

article

The DeKalb County District Attorney will host a news conference Wednesday morning about an announcement that officials say is "of statewide significance."

District Attorney Sherry Boston will make the announcement around 11 a.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

Officials have not shared any details about what the announcement will be, but say Boston will be joined by Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jonathan Adams and Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams.

The district attorneys will also be joined by representatives from the Public Rights Project, an organization that works with local government officials to support the fight for civil rights.

In June, Boston announced that her office is withdrawing from criminal cases tied to protests over plans to build a police and firefighter training center, citing disagreements with the state’s Republican attorney general, including the decision to charge a legal observer with domestic terrorism.

"It is clear to both myself and to the attorney general that we have fundamentally different prosecution philosophies," Boston said in regards to the prosecution of more than 40 cases connected to the arrest of protestors involved in the "Stop Cop City" movement.

The Georgia Attorney General's Office will handle the prosecution of the pending cases.