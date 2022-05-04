Sheriff warns of phone scam targeting metro Atlanta residents

article

Law enforcement officials are warning of a phone scam that has resurfaced in the metro Atlanta.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says callers are posing as deputies or other employees of their agency to try to scam people out of their money.

According to the sheriff, they've received multiple calls from frantic innocent citizens regarding the scam.

In the scam, the caller claims the victim is about to be arrest or there is a nonexistent warrant out for their arrest for not appearing to serve jury duty.

The scammer then says they can help if the victim pays a fee - usually through a prepaid money card. In some cases, officials say the scammer are so bold they've told their victims to meet them in the parking lot of the sheriff's office to pay the fees

"You are being targeted by a criminal," Chief Deputy Randy Akies said. "Just hang up. Do not engage in conversation with the caller and please do not give them any personal or financial

information such as social security card or bank account numbers."

No sheriff's office will ever contact a person by phone and ask for payment to avoid arrest or personal information.

If you get one of these calls, please let the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office know by calling 404-298-8200 or 404-298-8282.

