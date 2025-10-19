DeKalb County condo fire displaces 25 people
A DeKalb County fire displaced 25 people. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire at a DeKalb County condo complex displaced 25 people Sunday night, officials said.
What we know:
Firefighters responded to the complex near Interstate 85 Frontage Road and Colonial Way to find about 75% of the building engulfed in flames. Crews worked for hours to bring the fire under control, but the building was declared a total loss.
A FOX 5 crew at the scene around 8:45 p.m. saw firefighters still working to extinguish hot spots.
Officials said 20 adults and five children were displaced as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Officials haven't said what started the fire.
The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew at the scene speaking with firefighters.