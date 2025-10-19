Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County condo fire displaces 25 people

Published  October 19, 2025 9:16pm EDT
DeKalb County
A DeKalb County fire displaced 25 people.  (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A fire at a DeKalb County condo complex near I-85 Frontage Road and Colonial Way displaced 25 people Sunday night.
    • No injuries were reported.
    • The cause of the fire hasn't been released.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire at a DeKalb County condo complex displaced 25 people Sunday night, officials said.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the complex near Interstate 85 Frontage Road and Colonial Way to find about 75% of the building engulfed in flames. Crews worked for hours to bring the fire under control, but the building was declared a total loss.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene around 8:45 p.m. saw firefighters still working to extinguish hot spots.

Officials said 20 adults and five children were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials haven't said what started the fire. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew at the scene speaking with firefighters. 

