DeKalb County condo fire displaces 25 people

The Brief A fire at a DeKalb County condo complex near I-85 Frontage Road and Colonial Way displaced 25 people Sunday night. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire hasn't been released.



What we know:

Firefighters responded to the complex near Interstate 85 Frontage Road and Colonial Way to find about 75% of the building engulfed in flames. Crews worked for hours to bring the fire under control, but the building was declared a total loss.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene around 8:45 p.m. saw firefighters still working to extinguish hot spots.

Officials said 20 adults and five children were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials haven't said what started the fire.