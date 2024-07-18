DeKalb County Animal Shelter in dire need of dog adopters due to overcrowding crisis

article

DeKalb County Animal Services is in dire need of adopters or fosters to avoid being forced to euthanize some of the animals in their care.

Officials at the shelter say it has been overcrowded and exceeding capacity with a high volume of animals in need.

According to the shelter, it currently has 561 dogs - a much higher number than the optimum humane capacity of 475.

The shelter shared 20 dogs on Facebook that officials say are in urgent need of a foster parent or adoption by Tuesday, July 23 because they are struggling the most with their living situation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (DeKalb County Animal Services)

If the dogs don't find a placement by the deadline, officials say they will most likely be euthanized due to space issues and the fact that they are "displaying signs of immense stress at the shelter."

"These decisions are never easy for our team, as we continue to aim to reach and maintain a humane capacity in our shelters with your help advocating for these dogs," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

To learn more about the animals, visit the shelter at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road or visit DeKalbAnimalServices.com/at-risk.