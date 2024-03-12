DeKalb animal shelter pleading for adoptions to fix overcrowding crisis

article

DeKalb County's animal shelter is pleading for more adoptions and fosters as the organization tries to reduce overcrowding.

Officials say they are facing an emergency at the shelter as more and more animals come in every day.

According to the shelter, more than 145 dogs have come into the facility in the past two weeks. On Monday, the shelter population was at 562 dogs - dozens more than the target population of 530.

"As an open-intake shelter, we are the safety net for these animals and can’t turn them away when they arrive," the shelter wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "We need to be at or below 530 dogs by [Tuesday at 7 p.m.] or we will have to make very difficult decisions."

For the entire month of March, all adoption fees are $40. Any dogs who have been in the shelter for more than 100 days or are 7 years old or older are free for adoption all year long.

"There are so many incredible dogs in our shelter waiting for a new life outside the shelter," the shelter wrote.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting an animal, you can visit the shelter on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.