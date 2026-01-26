Deep freeze following North Georgia ice storm brings single digit wind chills

The Brief A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect as North Georgia faces dangerously low temperatures following a major ice storm. Wind chills have plummeted into the single digits in some areas, and high wind gusts up to 45 mph threaten to cause more power outages by snapping ice-laden tree limbs. Officials warn of a significant refreeze on roadways through Monday and Tuesday morning, as actual air temperatures are expected to drop into the teens.



Monday and Tuesday are set to be extremely cold, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team. The area is under a Cold Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Monday and again from 8 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Cold North Georgia forecast

What we know:

Most of North Georgia woke up to wind chills below 15 degrees, marking a frigid start to the day, with temperatures continuing to fall throughout the morning.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, wind chills reported by FOX 5 included:

Atlanta: 16°

Canton: 6°

Blue Ridge: 7°

FOX 5 meteorologists said cold air is pushing into Georgia from the north, meaning even counties south of Interstate 20 will see frigid temperatures later this morning. While it will eventually warm up, only some areas are expected to rise above freezing.

"Even if the temperature gets above freezing this afternoon, it’s never going to feel like it. However, the temperature is what matters for melting, not the wind chill," said FOX 5 meteorologist Joanne Feldman.

Feldman emphasized melting because state officials are warning about roads refreezing Monday as temperatures drop. She also noted that high winds could add to issues across the state.

"The current sustained wind is 28 mph in Atlanta, but we are seeing gusts up to 45 mph," Feldman said. "That is the problem; if there are any ice-covered limbs out there, the winds today can bring those down, so we may see new power outages."

Frigid temperatures Tuesday

What we know:

Tuesday's air is expected to feel even cooler.

"Our air temperatures are going to get down into the teens with wind chills in the single digits and even a couple of values below zero," Feldman warned.

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the FOX 5 storm team predicts the following temperatures:

Atlanta: 14° feels like 2

Blairsville: 5° feels like -4

Carrollton: 12° feels like 4

Athens: 15° feels like 5

Warmer week ahead

What's next:

Highs for the remainder of the workweek will stay in the 40s, though the FOX 5 Storm Team expects chilly weather to return for the weekend.