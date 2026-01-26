Deep freeze following North Georgia ice storm brings single digit wind chills

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM EST, DeKalb County, Lumpkin County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Banks County, Cherokee County, White County, Hall County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Greene County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Newton County, Henry County, Madison County, Clarke County, Morgan County, Jackson County, Dawson County, Union County, Towns County
Cold Weather Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM EST, Putnam County, Butts County, Jasper County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Jasper County, Putnam County, South Fulton County, Polk County, Dawson County, Coweta County, Heard County, Meriwether County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, Pickens County, Upson County, White County, Walker County, Pike County, Catoosa County, Paulding County, Bartow County, Henry County, Towns County, Clayton County, North Fulton County, Morgan County, Forsyth County, Troup County, Cobb County, Banks County, Clarke County, Fannin County, Butts County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Greene County, Dade County, Douglas County, Oglethorpe County, Walton County, Madison County, Gilmer County, Hall County, DeKalb County, Union County, Jackson County, Whitfield County, Lamar County, Murray County, Carroll County, Chattooga County, Barrow County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Rockdale County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Hart County, Franklin County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Stephens County, Elbert County, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Rabun County, Habersham County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Clayton County, Murray County, Banks County, Lumpkin County, White County, Walker County, Pike County, Barrow County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Jackson County, Oglethorpe County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Coweta County, Henry County, North Fulton County, Butts County, Dawson County, Walton County, Madison County, Troup County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Catoosa County, Upson County, Morgan County, Forsyth County, Gilmer County, Haralson County, Towns County, Carroll County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Fannin County, Union County, Clarke County, South Fulton County, Newton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Meriwether County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Pickens County, Hall County, Dade County, Oconee County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Floyd County, Cherokee County, Greene County

Deep freeze following North Georgia ice storm brings single digit wind chills

By FOX 5 Storm Team and FOX 5 Digital Team
Published  January 26, 2026 7:25am EST
Cold Weather Advisory in North Georgia

Brrrr! It's a cold start to the week. Joanne Feldman is tracking the cool temperatures and how long they'll last. 

The Brief

    • A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect as North Georgia faces dangerously low temperatures following a major ice storm.
    • Wind chills have plummeted into the single digits in some areas, and high wind gusts up to 45 mph threaten to cause more power outages by snapping ice-laden tree limbs.
    • Officials warn of a significant refreeze on roadways through Monday and Tuesday morning, as actual air temperatures are expected to drop into the teens.

Monday and Tuesday are set to be extremely cold, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team. The area is under a Cold Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Monday and again from 8 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Cold North Georgia forecast

What we know:

Most of North Georgia woke up to wind chills below 15 degrees, marking a frigid start to the day, with temperatures continuing to fall throughout the morning.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, wind chills reported by FOX 5 included:

  • Atlanta: 16°
  • Canton: 6°
  • Blue Ridge: 7°

FOX 5 meteorologists said cold air is pushing into Georgia from the north, meaning even counties south of Interstate 20 will see frigid temperatures later this morning. While it will eventually warm up, only some areas are expected to rise above freezing.

"Even if the temperature gets above freezing this afternoon, it’s never going to feel like it. However, the temperature is what matters for melting, not the wind chill," said FOX 5 meteorologist Joanne Feldman.

Feldman emphasized melting because state officials are warning about roads refreezing Monday as temperatures drop. She also noted that high winds could add to issues across the state.

"The current sustained wind is 28 mph in Atlanta, but we are seeing gusts up to 45 mph," Feldman said. "That is the problem; if there are any ice-covered limbs out there, the winds today can bring those down, so we may see new power outages."

Frigid temperatures Tuesday

What we know:

Tuesday's air is expected to feel even cooler. 

"Our air temperatures are going to get down into the teens with wind chills in the single digits and even a couple of values below zero," Feldman warned.

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the FOX 5 storm team predicts the following temperatures: 

  • Atlanta: 14° feels like 2
  • Blairsville: 5° feels like -4
  • Carrollton: 12° feels like 4
  • Athens: 15° feels like 5

Warmer week ahead

What's next:

Highs for the remainder of the workweek will stay in the 40s, though the FOX 5 Storm Team expects chilly weather to return for the weekend.

The Source: This story was written based of the FOX 5 Storm Team's Monday morning forecast. 

