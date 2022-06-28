Death toll rises to 50 after migrants found in abandoned tractor-trailer in Texas

Authorities on Tuesday were continuing to investigate one of the deadliest tragedies involving migrants smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border after 50 people were found dead in an abandoned tractor-trailer on a remote back road in San Antonio.

Officials on Tuesday updated the death toll to at least 50 people killed, including 22 from Mexico, seven from Guatemala and two from Honduras.

Sixteen people were also hospitalized, including four children, with heat-related illnesses, according to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood. The patients were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer.

A city worker heard a cry for help from the truck shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and discovered the gruesome scene, Police Chief William McManus said. Hours later, body bags lay spread on the ground near the trailer as a grim symbol of the human tragedy.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said those who died had "families who were likely trying to find a better life."

"This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy," Nirenberg said.

It’s among the deadliest tragedies to have claimed thousands of lives of people attempting to cross the U.S. border from Mexico in recent decades. Ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck that was parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck southeast of San Antonio.

How long they were abandoned on the side of the road was not immediately known.

South Texas has long been the busiest area for illegal border crossings. Migrants ride in vehicles through Border Patrol checkpoints to San Antonio, the closest major city, from which point they disperse across the United States.

The high temperature in San Antonio reached upwards of 99 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. Heat poses a serious danger, particularly when temperatures can rise severely inside vehicles.

"They were suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion," Hood said. "It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer, but there was no visible working AC unit on that rig."

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the county’s top elected official, said Tuesday that authorities believe the truck appeared to come from Laredo, a border city that is more than 150 miles south.

"They had just parked it on the side of the road," Wolff said. "Apparently had mechanical problems and left it there. The sheriff thinks it came across from Laredo."

Those in the trailer were part of a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, and the investigation was being led by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, authorities said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that President Joe Biden was "closely monitoring the absolutely horrific and heartbreaking reports" from San Antonio. Jean-Pierre pushed back against some Republican lawmakers who blamed the administration for the deaths.

"Our prayers are with those who tragically lost their lives, their loved ones as well as those still fighting for their lives. We’re also grateful for the swift work of federal, state and local first responders," Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

Three people were taken into custody, but it was unclear if they were definitively connected with human trafficking, according to McManus.

Big rigs emerged as a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge in U.S. border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, Texas, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

Before that, people paid small fees to mom-and-pop operators to get them across a largely unguarded border. As crossing became exponentially more difficult after the 2001 terror attacks in the U.S., migrants were led through more perilous terrain and paid thousands of dollars more.

Some advocates drew a link to the Biden administration’s border policies. Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, wrote that he had been dreading such a tragedy for months.

"With the border shut as tightly as it is today for migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, people have been pushed into more and more dangerous routes. Truck smuggling is a way up," he wrote on Twitter.

Stephen Miller, a chief architect of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, said, "Human smugglers and traffickers are wicked and evil" and that the administration’s approach to border security rewards their actions.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican running for reelection, was blunt in a tweet about the Democratic president: "These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies."

Migrants — largely from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador — have been expelled more than 2 million times under a pandemic-era rule in effect since March 2020 that denies them a chance to seek asylum but encourages repeat attempts because there are no legal consequences for getting caught.

People from other countries, notably Cuba, Nicaragua, and Colombia, are subject to Title 42 authority less frequently due to higher costs of sending them home, strained diplomatic relations, and other considerations.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 557 deaths on the southwest border in the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, more than double the 247 deaths reported in the previous year and the highest since it began keeping track in 1998. Most are related to heat exposure.

CBP has not published a death tally for this year but said that the Border Patrol performed 14,278 "search-and-rescue missions" in a seven-month period through May, exceeding the 12,833 missions performed during the previous 12-month period and up from 5,071 the year before.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.