Higher stormwater fees in store for DeKalb County residents

Residents in DeKalb County will see a significant increase in the dollar amount on their property tax bills at the end of this year. Commissioners voted to double the annual fee every homeowner pays for stormwater. Officials say the move was necessary.

This is the first increase in stormwater fees for DeKalb County residents in almost 20 years. County officials say with the stormwater infrastructure in desperate need of improvements, it’s a decision that was long overdue.

"From an infrastructure perspective, we have to do something," said resident Quinten Rickell.

DeKalb County voted to increase stormwater fees for the first time in nearly two decades. (FOX 5)

DeKalb County residents can expect to see the dollar amount on their property tax bills go up this year as the fee they pay for stormwater will jump from $48 to $96 a year.

"It’s important that DeKalb County residents understand that our stormwater infrastructure operated at a structural deficit since 2017," said Commissioner Loraine Cochran-Johnson.

On Tuesday, DeKalb County commissioners voted yes to doubling the rate residents pay for stormwater fees. Cochran-Johnson says it’s a vote they’ve been putting off for some time.

"We’re seeing increased issues with stormwater…some, I think, due to global warming, but a variety of issues," said Cochran-Johnson.

DeKalb County voted to increase stormwater fees for the first time in nearly two decades. (FOX 5)

Those issues include things like roads washing away and sinkholes forming around homes. Rickell says he is welcome to additional charge.

"I’m hoping that will improve the infrastructure and the roads that we’ve had that have been falling apart falling into the drains will be fixed," said Rickell.

Emory University professor of finance, Rohan Ganduri, says it may not be as simple for residents on a fixed income dealing with the effects of inflation, which is still twice as high.

"Inflation is still higher than what the Federal Reserve target is…so, the fed targets it to be somewhere closer to two percent," said Ganduri.

DeKalb County voted to increase stormwater fees for the first time in nearly two decades. (Supplied)

Cochran-Johnson says while the increase was necessary, they understand the burden it may put on lower-income residents.

"It literally amounts to 13 cent per day, but we are very sensitive to the fact that some individuals honestly live at the end of their budget," said Cochran-Johnson.

She says they’ll discuss options to create an assistance fund for those residents at their next committee meeting.

The stormwater rate will be $96 this year and increase by $12 over the next two years. Residents will pay $108 in 2024 and $120 in 2025.