1 dead after trench collapses in Smyrna neighborhood

One person is dead after a trench they were working in collapsed in on them, firefighters say.

It happened a little before 4 p.m. in front of a home along Wells Drive SE near Chrysler Avenue SE in Smyrna.

The Smyrna Fire Department says firefighters arrived to the scene to find the person fully buried. Additional crews from Smyrna and the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters work to recover the body after a deadly trench collapse in a Smyrna neighborhood on Dec. 9, 2022. (FOX 5)

Firefighters say they were not able to reach the man in time. Crews worked well into the evening in rainy conditions to recover the body.

The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The person's name has not been released.

Officials say OSHA has been notified about the deadly trench collapse.

The incident remains under investigation.

Southern Company, the parent company of Atlanta Gas Light and Georgia Power, says its crews were called out to the scene as a precaution and to cap the gas service line to help expedite the operation.

