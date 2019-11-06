Deadly Popeyes stabbing suspect identified by Prince George's County police

A suspect wanted in the deadly stabbing of a man at a Popeyes location in Maryland has been identified by authorities.

Prince George's County police said 30-year-old Ricoh McClain of District Heights is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill.

Officials said a dispute between McClain and Davis began at the Popeyes location in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Nov. 4 at about 7 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Davis in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

According to police, the fight initially began in line when Davis cut in front of McClain. The pair began arguing and then left the line, authorities stated.

After they walked toward the entrance, McClain immediately stabbed Davis, according to police.

After the stabbing, police said McClain and a companion fled the parking lot.

Davis was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries about an hour after the stabbing.

According to police, they recovered a weapon at the scene a knife.

McClain is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Police said McClain is considered armed and dangerous. If you see McClain, you are urged to not approach him, instead, call 911.

If you have any information that can help authorities locate McClain, you are urged to call (301) 772-4925.

