Deadly multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 in Cobb County

article

A fatal vehicle crash has shut down all lanes of northbound Interstate 75 in Cobb County.

Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened on I-75 northbound before the Chastain Road exit and north of Barrett Parkway around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

Cobb County Police say that more than a dozen vehicles were involved in the accident.

Cobb County Fire confirmed with FOX 5 that at least one vehicle was burning and required extinguishing by fire crews. The fire is now under control.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

At least one person involved in the accident required extraction from their vehicle.

Officials do not have a total number of injuries but say that at least one person has died in the wreck.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes to avoid major delays.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.