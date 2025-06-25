Lanes reopen after deadly crash closes I-20WB near Lee Street Wednesday

The Brief A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles and a semi-truck shut down all westbound lanes of I-20 at Lee Street early Wednesday morning. Drivers are being detoured at Lee Street and rerouted back onto I-20, causing significant delays through downtown Atlanta. Commuters are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes such as MLK Jr. Drive, Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, or Highway 78.



A deadly multi-vehicle crash, including a semi-truck, shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 early Wednesday morning at Lee Street (Exit 55), causing major traffic disruptions through the heart of Atlanta.

What we know:

According to FOX 5's Natalie McCann, the wreck occurred just after 3 a.m., prompting authorities to close the westbound lanes completely. Drivers were being forced to exit at Lee Street and were being rerouted back onto the interstate, leading to significant backups in the area. A secondary crash was also reported at 6:09 a.m. near Exit 56. No information about that crash has been released at this time.

6 A.M. UPDATE

Traffic delays stretched into downtown Atlanta, and commuters were urged to seek alternate routes. Suggested detours include Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, and Highway 78.

7 A.M. UPDATE

As of 7 a.m., the crash seems to be in the final stages of being cleared. FOX 5 Atlanta's Kaitlyn Pratt reported on the crash from the scene, observing how badly the vehicles involved were damaged. It appears that at least 4 vehicles and a semi-truck were involved in the incident.

8 A.M. UPDATE

All lanes have reopened on I-20WB after this morning's deadly crash.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released details about the number of fatalities or what led to the crash. The scene remained active at 6 a.m. as crews work to clear the roadway and investigate the incident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and monitor updates from local authorities. At this time, it is unknown how long lanes will be closed.