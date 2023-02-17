Expand / Collapse search
Dead whale washes ashore in NYC

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 8:15PM
New York
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK - Another dead whale has been found on the shore of a local beach.

A whale that is believed to be a juvenile minke whale was found at the Rockaway shoreline in Queens around Beach 29th St. at around 9 a.m.

New York City Parks Department responded to monitor the area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation coordinated a plan for the examination of the whale and disposal.

In a statement, the NYC Parks Department said: "We mourn the loss of this awe-inspiring creature."

Clean Ocean Action said this was the 10th whale to wash ashore in the New York-New Jersey region since Dec. 5, 2022.  It comes just 4 days after a whale was stranded in Manasquan, New Jersey.

Environmentalists and opponents of an offshore wind project have called for a federal probe into the whale deaths in New Jersey and New York.

Groups from the two states wrote President Joe Biden requesting a probe of the deaths of whales in areas being prepared for large-scale offshore wind farms. They also are asking for a halt to site work until the causes are determined.

Government officials say that project is not a factor and say ship strikes are responsible for some of the deaths.