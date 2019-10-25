Dead baby reportedly found at San Jose recycling plant

San Jose police on Friday were out in force at Greenwaste Recovery, investigating reports of a dead baby found at the garbage collection and recycling plant.

Officers converged at a section of the on Charles Street, near Highway 101, about 3:30 a.m. KTVU has learned that the baby was possibly found on the upper level of the facility.

"Our crime scene investigators and coroner's offices are on scene and investigating the incident trying to determine the manner and cause of death, but at this point, we have not determined if the baby was stillborn or newborn," said Officer Gina Tepoorten with the San Jose Police Department.

Two facility workers said they were told that a baby's body was found on a conveyor belt.

Police launched a death investigation into the incident and are not considering it a homicide just yet.

The large facility services the South Bay where workers sort through recycling materials, so investigators are trying to determine how the infant wound up there.

