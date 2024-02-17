Daytona 500: Race schedule, starting lineup, how to watch the 'Great American Race' on Sunday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona 500 is kicking off Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Daytona International Speedway as fans continue to make their way to Florida to watch the Great American Race.
As the weather in Florida remains questionable, NASCAR moved Saturday's ARCA 200 race from Saturday to Friday in anticipation of rainy weather conditions. Currently, the Daytona 500 is still set for Sunday.
What is the Daytona 500?
The Daytona 500 also known as the "Great American Race" is an annual event that has opened the NASCAR season every February since 1982. Drivers race around the Daytona International Speedway track for 500 miles.
Who is racing in the Daytona 500?
- Joey Logano
- Michael McDowell
- Tyler Reddick
- Christopher Bell
- Chase Elliot
- Austin Cindric
- Alex Bowman
- Denny Hamlin
- Carson Hocevar
- John Hunter Nemechek
- Erik Jones
- Harrison Burton
- Daniel Suárez
- Zane Smith
- Ty Gibbs
- Brad Keselowski
- Kyle Larson
- William Byron
- Chris Buescher
- Chase Briscoe
- Ross Chastain
- Justin Haley
- Jimmie Johnson
- William ‘Bubba’ Wallace Jr.
- Ryan Preece
- Kaz Grala
- Martin Truex Jr.
- A.J. Allmendigner
- Corey LaJoie
- Josh Berry
- Todd Gilliland
- Ryan Blaney
- Austin Dillon
- Kyle Busch
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Riley Herbst
- Daniel Hemric
- Noah Gragson
- Anthony Alfredo
- David Ragan
What are the races happening this weekend at the Daytona 500?
On Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET, the ARCA 200 race took place.
On Saturday, the United Rentals race will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET.
On Sunday, the Daytona 500 is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET.
How to watch
The race can be watched on the FOX channel or live-streamed on the FOX Sports app.
What happens if it rains on Sunday?
The Daytona 500 will either be delayed until weather permits for racing or the entire race will be moved to Monday.
Why does racing not happen in the rain?
The tires used on the cars for the superspeedways are smooth – they have no ridges or grooves in the tires. Any kind of rain on the track will cause the race cars to slide all over the place.
If it does rain, the decision of racing lies on whether or not officials have enough time to dry the track.