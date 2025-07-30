Expand / Collapse search
Dashcam shows wild police pursuit of stolen truck cab in Cobb County

Published  July 30, 2025 10:12am EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Stolen semi chase caught on camera

A chase involving a stolen semi-truck was caught on police dashcam in Cobb County recently. Police eventually caught up with the driver and took him into custody.

The Brief

    • Newly released police video shows a stolen truck cab leading Cobb County officers on a dangerous high-speed chase along Dallas Highway.
    • The suspect narrowly missed hitting multiple vehicles before crashing through a fence and nearly striking a home.
    • The driver has not been identified but faces numerous charges; no injuries were reported.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Newly released dash and body camera footage captures the dramatic moment Cobb County police apprehended a suspect who led officers on a dangerous high-speed chase in June in a stolen truck cab.

What we know:

The pursuit began after multiple 911 calls reported a truck cab driving erratically along Dallas Highway. An officer soon spotted the vehicle, setting off a chase that quickly escalated.

The video shows the driver narrowly missing several cars as the stolen truck weaved across lanes. The situation intensified when the truck veered off the highway, crashed through a fence, and came dangerously close to slamming into a home.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect, but officials say he is facing a long list of charges. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a post on Facebook by the police department. 

 
