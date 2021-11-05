Dallas rapper Yella Beezy arrested in Collin County

article

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has been arrested in Collin County.

Markies Conway is being held on charges of endangering a child, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.

Plano police said he on $50,000 bond for the sexual assault charge, and the the investigation by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit remains ongoing.

The 30-year-old was arrested Thursday, but no further details have been released at this time.

