Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
4
Freeze Watch
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM EST, Clay County

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy arrested in Collin County

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 4
Markies Conway, Yella Beezy article

PLANO, Texas - Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has been arrested in Collin County.

Markies Conway is being held on charges of endangering a child, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.

Plano police said he on $50,000 bond for the sexual assault charge, and the the investigation by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit remains ongoing. 

The 30-year-old was arrested Thursday, but no further details have been released at this time.

READ MORE:

One dead, two injured in Carrollton after accused car thief runs red light

Dallas man fatally shot, brother dies in crash while chasing suspects